The Recording Academy To Present Peter T. Paterno With The 2023 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award During Grammy Week

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy announced plans to honor noted entertainment attorney and label exec Peter T. Paterno, Partner at King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP, with the 2023 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award.

The award will be presented during the 25th annual Recording Academy Entertainment Law Initiative at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on February 25th, as part of next year’s Grammy Week festivities.

According to the Recording Academy, the award is presented each year to an attorney who has demonstrated a commitment to advancing and supporting the music community through service.

“We’re thrilled to return to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel for the 25th anniversary ELI GRAMMY Week Event to salute the impact of entertainment law on the music industry,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “The creative community is grateful for Peter’s advocacy on behalf of music makers, and I look forward to celebrating ELI’s mission to inspire dialogue between industry professionals and to cultivate an inclusive future generation of entertainment law practitioners.”

“Peter’s longtime commitment to the music business and his ability to confidently navigate the intricacies of our industry make him an outstanding recipient of the ELI Service Award for this year’s 25th anniversary event,” said Neil Crilly, Managing Director of Industry Leader Engagement & Chapter Operations at the Recording Academy. “I applaud ELI’s Executive Committee for recognizing a leader whose expertise has helped countless artists succeed in their careers and who has supported the music industry through eras of change.”

Paterno, who formerly served as CEO of Disney’s Hollywood Records, has been a key music industry dealmaker for decades. His client list includes Dr. Dre, the Tupac Shakur estate, Metallica, Van Morrison, Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, Skrillex, Tyler the Creator, Q Tip, Goo Goo Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Rancid, Alice In Chains, Offspring, Linda Ronstadt, Jared Leto/Thirty Seconds to Mars, Roddy Ricch, Richard Sherman, Sia, Henry Mancini Estate, Shirley Manson, Alanis Morissette, and Tori Amos, among others.