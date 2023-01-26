2023 Love Rocks NYC Benefit Show Will Welcome Stephen Colbert, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, James Taylor and More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Love Rocks NYC benefit concert has announced the musicians, comedians, and personalities for its seventh annual event, taking place at the Beacon Theatre on March 9.

The event, produced by John Varvatos (international fashion designer), Greg Williamson (concert producer and NYC real estate broker), and Nicole Rechter (concert/events producer) will feature appearances by Andy Cohen, Chevy Chase, and Stephen Colbert. The benefit show is in support of New York’s not-for-profit charity, God’s Love We Deliver, which home delivers medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

The charity event’s musical performances led by Will Lee (The CBS Orchestra) will welcome musical performances from James Taylor, Stephen Marley, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Rufus Wainwright, and many more – with more TBA.

The house band features several session and touring musicians, including guitarist Larry Campbell (Bob Dylan), drummer Steve Gadd (James Taylor), Eric Krasno (Soulive), Shawn Pelton (SNL), Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga), and Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen).

God’s Love We Deliver is a non-profit founded during the height of the AIDS pandemic in the mid-1980s. The organization has been an essential provider to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Love Rocks NYC began in 2017, the event has helped raise over $25 million and has helped fund more than 2.5 million meals for New Yorkers in need.

Tickets for Love Rocks NYC 2023 will go on sale Friday (January 27). Watch the Love Rocks NYC 2023 preview below.