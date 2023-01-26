Game of Thrones Actress Esmé Bianco Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Shock rocker and musician Marilyn Manson has reached an out-of-court settlement for the sexual assault lawsuit brought against him by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. This follows the dismissal of another similar action against the musician earlier this month. The financial details of the settlement were not disclosed.

Bianco sued Manson, born Brian Warner, and his company Marilyn Manson Records in April 2021, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual battery, and human trafficking, concerning incidents dating back to 2011.

The lawsuit had accused Manson of making “fraudulent offers of movie and music video roles to convince Ms. Bianco to travel to Los Angeles, whereupon Mr. Warner then made threats of force and performed violent sexual acts on Ms. Bianco to which she did not consent”.

It accused Manson of raping and sexually battering Bianco, stating: “Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011,” and alleged he had sexually battered Bianco, specifically by “spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Mr. Warner’s sexual gratification – all without the consent of the plaintiff.”

This was one of four cases launched against the musician after his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood went public with her allegations about their time together.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Bianco’s lawyer Jay Ellwanger said: “Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records Inc in order to move on with her life and career”. Manson’s legal team told the outlet, “Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc.”

Earlier this month, another case launched against Manson by model Ashley Morgan Smithline was dismissed when she missed a deadline to appoint new legal representation after her original lawyer stepped down in October.

With Bianco and Smithkline’s cases at an end without getting to court, there are two still in the courts. One from an unnamed woman, and another filed by Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters. Walters’ case was dismissed last year after a judge ruled that the statute of limitations prevented the case from moving forward. Walters is currently appealing that decision.

Manson currently has legal action pending against Wood and her girlfriend Illma Gore over the claims made against him, filed right before the release of Wood’s documentary.

A criminal case investigating Manson is also ongoing but no charges have yet been brought against him as of press time.