Wise Music Group Signs Global Publishing Deal With British-Indian-American Musician Anoushka Shankar & Chester Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Wise Music Group (WMG) is pleased to announce a global exclusive publishing agreement with British-Indian-American musician Anoushka Shankar and Chester Music Limited. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Shankar is a film composer; master sitarist: impassioned activist; the youngest and first female recipient of a British House of Commons Shield; the first Indian musician to perform live or to serve as a presenter at the Grammy Awards with seven nominations to boot; and the first Indian woman to be nominated.

Shankar is a genre-defying artist – classical and contemporary, acoustic, and electronic. The most recent project In Her Name was released on LEITER Records.

“It’s a pleasure to be signing with Chester Music for my future works”, says Shankar. “I look forward to expanding my compositional horizons and working with them to bring my creative voice and the sound of my instrument- the sitar- into new spaces.”

Marcus Wise, Wise Music Group CEO says: “Anoushka Shankar is a multi-faceted talent with huge potential in global media markets as well on the world’s greatest stages. We look forward to supporting her growth in these areas as both an artist and a composer.”

Managing Director of Chester Music Limited, Wiebke Busch, comments: “Wise Music Group has a long-standing relationship with the music of Ravi and Anoushka Shankar representing their catalog Anourag. It is a great honor and pleasure to welcome Anoushka to Chester Music, with her unique creativity spanning many genres from classical and contemporary to acoustic and electronic sound worlds.”