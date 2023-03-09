The Orchard Acquires Dance & Electronic Music Company Above Board; Expands Electronic Music Division

NEW YORK/LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Orchard announced today, Thursday (March 9) the acquisition of Above Board, a dance and electronic music distribution and artist/label services company. As part of the agreement, Above Board’s roster will have access to The Orchard’s full array of global distro and artists/label services. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

London-based Above Board Founder and Managing Director (MD) Dan Hill will now report to The Orchard’s MD Ian Dutt. Hill will continue to sign and develop global dance/electronic talent for Above Board, adding to The Orchard’s roster as the company grows its global footprint in the genre. The team is based in The Orchard’s UK headquarters.

Since its inception in 2007, Above Board has played an integral role in developing some of the UK and Europe’s most prolific electronic music artists including Peggy Gou, Charlotte de Witte, Patrick Topping, Jamie Jones, and Maceo Plex.

The Orchard’s infrastructure will enhance Above Board’s service offerings to include cutting-edge technology and supply chain, digital and physical distribution, analytics, business development opportunities, advertising, publishing administration, neighboring rights, and global reach.