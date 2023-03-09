The Cure Announces ‘Shows of a Lost World Tour’ With Three Nights At The Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Cure announced today, Thursday (March 9) the Shows of a Lost World Tour for May, June, and July across North America. The Twilight Sad will be opening all shows.

The 30-date trek will include three nights at the Hollywood Bowl on May 23, 24, and 25. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Sale on Wednesday (March 15) and will require registration for access. Registration for the tour tickets closes Monday (March 13) at 10 am PST.