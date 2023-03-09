The Cure Announces ‘Shows of a Lost World Tour’ With Three Nights At The Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Cure announced today, Thursday (March 9) the Shows of a Lost World Tour for May, June, and July across North America. The Twilight Sad will be opening all shows.
The 30-date trek will include three nights at the Hollywood Bowl on May 23, 24, and 25. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Sale on Wednesday (March 15) and will require registration for access. Registration for the tour tickets closes Monday (March 13) at 10 am PST.
MAY
10 NEW ORLEANS, LA Smoothie King Center
12 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center
13 DALLAS, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
14 AUSTIN, TX Moody Center
16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Amphitheater
18 PHOENIX, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU Amphitheatre
23 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
24 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
25 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
JUNE
01 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena
02 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena
04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
06 DENVER, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN Xcel Energy Center
10 CHICAGO, IL United Center
11 CLEVELAND, OH Blossom Music Center
13 DETROIT, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
14 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage
16 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre
18 BOSTON, MA Xfinity Center
20 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
21 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
22 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
24 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center
25 COLUMBIA, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
27 ATLANTA, GA State Farm Arena
29 TAMPA, FL Amalie Arena
JULY
01 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena