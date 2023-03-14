The Dollyrots Kick Off the ‘Hey Girl’ US Tour With Special Guests the Von Tramps

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – After a very successful UK tour run in February, Pop-Punk duo The Dollyrots have kicked off their 2023 Hey Girl 2023 Tour Part 2 with the Von Tramps.

The tour announcement also comes with the release of a new original song, “Hey Girl,” plus a B-side cover of the Divinyls chart-topper, “I Touch Myself.” A limited edition 7-inch single will be available exclusively at the shows and will hit all major streaming platforms on Friday (March 17).

“Hey Girl” was recorded at Steven Van Zandt’s Renegade Studios in New York City, co-produced by John Fields (Pink, Miley Cyrus,) the band, and Stevie Van Zandt. It was engineered by Geoff Sanoff who has worked with A Perfect Circle and Fountains of Wayne, among others. The song is the first worldwide release from the band’s upcoming full-length LP due out this fall.

The band has released albums on Panic Button/Lookout and Blackheart Records and is now working with Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records. They have hit the Billboard Heatseekers chart multiple times, have been featured in movies and television, and have shared stages with some of punk’s biggest names. Frontwoman Kelly Ogden can also be heard daily on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage as the host of the Sunrise Surprise radio show on weekday mornings from 4 am EST to 8 am EST.

In addition to tour stops in Detroit, St. Louis, and Chicago, the duo will also make an appearance at the Camp Punksylvania Music and Camping Festival on September 1, being held at the legendary Circle Drive-In Theater in Pennsylvania.

The Dollyrots Hey Girl 2023 Tour With The Von Tramps

March 14 at Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO

March 15 at Southgate House in Newport, KY

March 16 at Melody Inn in Indianapolis, IN

March 17 at The Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland, OH

March 18 at Rumba Café in Columbus, OH

March 19 at The Sanctuary, Detroit, MI

More dates to come.