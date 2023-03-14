Darius Rucker Announces The ‘Starting Fires’ Tour Across North America With Drew Holcom & The Neighbors and Drew Green

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Three-time Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker returns to the road this summer with dates across North America on his Starting Fires Tour, kicking off in Virginia on June 15. Joining the multi-time Diamond-certified musician as direct support across most dates is Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, with emerging artist Drew Green as support on select dates.

The tour announcement comes as Rucker finalizes his time in the studio putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming seventh solo album, Carolyn’s Boy in honor of his late mother. Fans have gotten an early preview of the music via the recently released songs, “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” with Chapel Hart, with more new music to drop soon.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 17). Fans can also purchase VIP Packages for select dates, which may include premium tickets, exclusive Meet and Greet and individual photo opportunities with Rucker, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, autographed item(s), and more.

Additionally, Rucker will return to the stage this Spring with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates, taking over the stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancun for the 2nd Annual HootieFest: The Big Splash, a four-day celebration of all things rock. The destination event, taking place April 26 – 29 will feature headlining performances on the beach by Hootie & Co., The Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, The Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit, and Cowboy Mouth.

Starting Fires Tour Dates

* denotes Drew Green as support / # denotes no support (all other dates feature Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors)

June 15 Roanoke, Va. || Elmwood Park Amphitheatre *

June 22 Washington, D.C. || The Anthem

June 24 Canandaigua, N.Y. || Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 13 Dubuque, Iowa || Q Casino – Back Waters Stage *

July 20 Jacksonville, Fla. || Daily’s Place

July 21 Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 22 Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 Niagara Falls, Ontario || Fallsview Casino

Aug. 4 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 5 Farmingville, N.Y. || Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Aug. 10 Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 Milwaukee, Wis. || BMO Pavilion

Aug. 12 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 18 Irvine, Calif. || FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 23 Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre

Aug. 25 San Diego, Calif. || Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug. 26 Highland, Calif. || Yaamava’ Resort & Casino #

Sept. 8 Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Sept. 9 Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Oct. 14 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater