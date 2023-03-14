Qobuz Launches Qobuz Club: An Exclusive Community for Audiophiles & Music Lovers

PARIS, FRANCE (CelebrityAccess) – The French music streaming and download platform founded in 2007, Qobuz, is launching a new community platform designed to connect audiophiles and music lovers around the world: Qobuz Club. The interactive forum will allow Qobuz users to interact with like-minded listeners on topics like music discovery and recommendations, as well as hardware and Hi-Fi advice.

As part of their overall focus, Qobuz is launching Qobuz Club to add an even more social, human element to that experience for both casual listeners and serious audiophiles alike. While algorithms and AI can help with personalized recommendations, on their own they lack the emotional and social context that makes discovering music in a community setting so exhilarating. Qobuz Club also facilitates a space for audiophiles to discuss complex topics like hardware, Hi-Fi advice, and more.

Check out and join the vibrant Qobuz Club community here: http://community.qobuz.com/

Designed with Qobuz customers’ music preferences and objectives in mind, Qobuz Club’s featured sections include Qobuz News, Music Clubs, Hi-Fi Spaces, and a Discussion Forum where members can talk directly with the Qobuz teams. The platform also has a “collectors corner” for vinyl lovers; a beta testers space; and a help-and-suggestions space for future improvements.

Joining the Qobuz Club is easy and open to all Qobuz account holders with no paid subscription needed. The platform is available on the web and will soon be available via mobile app to be accessible anytime, anywhere. Qobuz Club is currently available worldwide in English, and a French version will be released soon.