ONErpm Signs Singer/Songwriter Chase Peña

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Singer/Songwriter Chase Peña (23) recently found himself amid several offers from more than one record label. The emerging artist decided to sign with ONErpm, the one “leading the charge on the frontier of the music industry,” Peña said.

“As an artist and business owner, I want complete control—from a creative, marketing, and financial standpoint—over my music,” Peña explains. “Most major record labels just don’t offer that, particularly to newly signed acts. ONErpm is different, and that difference made my decision an easy one.”

Peña is part of a new brand of artists who see ONErpm’s model as the wave of the future. As company founder Emmanuel Zunz explains, “We continue to layer on professional services from marketing to intelligence tools, analytics, and more. In the last 12 years, we have evolved from a distribution company into a modern-day record label.”

A Tyler, Texas, native, Peña first entered the music scene in 2015 by making coach Adam Levine’s team on season nine of The Voice as a 15-year-old prodigy. That appearance led to a publishing deal with Secret Road, ultimately allowing him to co-write “Conversations in the Dark” with three high-profile writers, including Gregg Wattenberg, which led the song to be pitched to John Legend. It became the lead single on Legend’s 2020 Bigger Love album, which went on to win a Grammy for best R&B album and also earned Peña a gold record. The budding superstar also experienced early sync success with his song “Up Up and Away” landing a spot in the 2019 drama Five Feet Apart.

Peña, who counts American alternative folk band The Lumineers and rapper Kid Cudi among his influences, also produces and engineers his own music. He is currently working on a new EP as a follow-up to anxiety & mixed emotions (2019) and The Inevitable (2020). His current single, “In My Room,” released in 2022, is approaching 80 million streams, including 61 million on Spotify, 5 million on Apple, 1.4 million on Amazon, and 70,000 on Pandora, with an additional 7 million video views on YouTube and 1 million on TikTok.

“Being at the forefront of the music industry is something I see myself doing as well,” Peña elaborates, “so when I met the ONErpm team and saw how our goals aligned in more ways than one, I knew it was a match made in heaven. They’re genuine, hard-working, music-loving people,” he enthuses, “and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with them.”

Alex Ziabko and Brian Moroney, both members of the A&R team at ONErpm, are excited to help Peña take the next steps to stardom. “Chance’s meteoric rise has been absolutely incredible to watch,” Ziabko says. “We look forward to matching his ambitions and are committed to growing his global footprint. Chance’s talent and passion are infectious, we are thrilled to be a part of his journey.” Moroney adds that “Chance is showing his peers and the music industry that there are new and exciting ways to build your career and team independently. He’s worked hard to lead a generation of artists that choose sovereignty. We could not be more excited to work with this seminal artist.”