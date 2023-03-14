Feid Set to Bring His Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour to the US and Canada

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Colombian singer/songwriter Feid is set to bring his massively successful Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour to the US and Canada. The tour, produced by Live Nation (LN) will have Feid visiting 29 cities, kicking off Thursday (April 20) at Seattle’s WAMU Theater and wrapping up at Orlando’s Hard Rock Live on Saturday (June 17).

After a successful debut tour run in 2022, which sold out within minutes after the official announcement; this tour brings the Reggaeton singer to bigger venues across North America.

Tickets will be available via artist presale today (March 14) at 10 am local time. The general on-sale will begin Thursday (March 16) at 10 am local time via LiveNation.com.

Fans can purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, specially designed VIP gift items, VIP laminate and lanyards, early entry to the venue, and more available via VIPNation.com.

FERXXO NITRO JAM UNDERGROUND TOUR DATES:

Thu, Apr 20 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Fri, Apr 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sun, Apr 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Tue, Apr 25 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Thu, Apr 27 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Wed, May 03 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thu, May 04 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat, May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

Sun, May 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed, May 10 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

Sat, May 13 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Sun, May 14 – Hildago, TX – Payne Arena

Wed, May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Sun, May 21 – Austin, TX – TBC Bass Concert Hall

Wed, May 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Fri, May 26 – Toronto, ON – Toronto History

Sat, May 27 – Chicago, IL – Sueños Festival Grant Park

Sun, May 28 – Montreal, QC – Festival Fuego Fuego

Wed, May 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri, Jun 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sat, Jun 03 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun, Jun 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed, Jun 07 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre

Fri, Jun 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat, Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed, Jun 14 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

Fri, Jun 16 – Miami, FL – Miami – Dade Arena

Sat, Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live