Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Is On the Road Again in 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation (LN) are thrilled to announce the first 16 dates for the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The Outlaw Tour continues the celebration of Nelson’s life and legacy as the Country Music legend turns 90 this year.
The largest Outlaw Tour to date, Nelson is bringing his family and friends on the road for a can’t miss lineup featuring artists including Willie Nelson and Family, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid. Additional shows are set to be announced at a later date.
“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends, the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”
The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was extremely successful, allowing Blackbird and Nelson to develop it into one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises. Past performers on the tour include Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Bob Dylan, ZZ Top, and many more.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 17) at 10 am local time. VIP packages including great seats and exclusive festival merch will be available. Citi is the official card of the traveling festival and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today (March 14) at 10 am local time until Thursday (March 16) at 10 pm local time.
Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates and Lineup:
Friday, June 23, 2023
Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Saturday, June 24, 2023
East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Sunday, June 25, 2023
St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, June 30, 2023
Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
Sunday, July 2, 2023
The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced
Friday, July 28, 2023
Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, August 4, 2023
Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, August 11, 2023
Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid