Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Is On the Road Again in 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation (LN) are thrilled to announce the first 16 dates for the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The Outlaw Tour continues the celebration of Nelson’s life and legacy as the Country Music legend turns 90 this year.

The largest Outlaw Tour to date, Nelson is bringing his family and friends on the road for a can’t miss lineup featuring artists including Willie Nelson and Family, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid. Additional shows are set to be announced at a later date.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends, the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was extremely successful, allowing Blackbird and Nelson to develop it into one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises. Past performers on the tour include Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Bob Dylan, ZZ Top, and many more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 17) at 10 am local time. VIP packages including great seats and exclusive festival merch will be available. Citi is the official card of the traveling festival and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today (March 14) at 10 am local time until Thursday (March 16) at 10 pm local time.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates and Lineup:

Friday, June 23, 2023

Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Saturday, June 24, 2023

East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Sunday, June 25, 2023

St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, June 30, 2023

Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

More To Be Announced

Friday, July 28, 2023

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 4, 2023

Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 11, 2023

Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid