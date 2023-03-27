Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Announces New Inspirational Book, Bet On Yourself

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) – Poison vocalist Bret Michaels is nearing completion of his new inspirational book, Bet On Yourself: Don’t Crash & Burn…Crash & Learn is tentatively set for Fall 2023 release.

The book will serve as a motivational, inspirational and entrepreneurial guide where Michaels will take readers on a journey, highlighting lessons, pulling from the highs and lows of his own life to realize the unbroken fighting spirit in all of us.

Hot off the heels of a massive stadium tour with Poison, for the first time, Michaels is hitting the road for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 Parti Gras Tour. Michaels has created this tour with a Mardi Gras feel to celebrate his great fans and hit music. The rockstar will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of all killer, no-filler hits featuring special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) and Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), plus a nightly surprise guest to rock your world.

Presented by Live Nation (LN), the 12-city limited date run kicks off on Thursday (July 13) at the one and only Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI, going on to make stops across the US including at The Pavilion at Star Lake, in his birthplace of Pittsburgh, Holmdel, Tinley Park, Tampa, and more before wrapping up in Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on August 6. The tour promises to be a modern-day throwback to epic tailgate parties, positive energy, and a much-needed “nothing but a good time” vibe.

“After seeing Bret bring the party in every market of The Stadium Tour this past year, we are looking forward to more of his ‘nothing, but a good vibe, high-energy performing’ on The Parti-Gras Tour next summer,” said Rick Franks, Global Touring Live Nation.

Michaels states, “I created Parti-Gras as a sincere and grateful thank you to the fans, friends, and family who have rocked with me over the years. I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all the bands will provide sing-a-long hit-after-hit songs. Your voice will be hoarse after an epic, big, fun stage show.“

Tour dates:

July

13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

16 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

23 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

29 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August

4 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

5 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion