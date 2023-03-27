Tour News: Hozier, John Mayer and Yellowcard Add Additional Dates to Current Tours

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Due to heavy demand, Yellowcard, John Mayer, and Hozier have added dates to their current or upcoming tours. Please see below for details.

Yellowcard – Due to heavy fan demand, Yellowcard has added eight new shows across the US to their much-anticipated 2023 tour. The band will now play shows in Austin, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and more. The 32-date tour, produced by Live Nation, will now wrap up at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena on August 18.

Tickets for the new dates start Tuesday (March 28) at 10 am local time and until 10 pm local time. Tickets for previously announced dates are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. The complete routing is below, with new dates in bold.

^ signifies dates with Mayday Parade

* signifies dates with Story of the Year

# signifies dates with Anberlin

+ signifies dates with Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set

All dates with This Wild Life

Jul 01 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Jul 05 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion ^*

Jul 06 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

Jul 08 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

Jul 09 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*

Jul 11 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann *+

Jul 12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center ^*

Jul 13 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^*+

Jul 15 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^*

Jul 16 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*+

Jul 18 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

Jul 20 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park ^*

Jul 21 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place ^*+

Jul 22 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place ^*+

Jul 23 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center ^*+

Jul 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall ^*

Jul 26 Austin, TX Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater +

Jul 27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^#

Jul 29 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#+

Jul 30 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater ^#+

Aug 01 San Diego, CA Petco Park – Gallagher Square ^#

Aug 02 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^#+

Aug 04 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^#

Aug 05 Garden City, ID Revolution Concert House & Event Center +

Aug 06 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #+

Aug 08 Denver, CO Levitt Pavilion Denver #+

Aug 10 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^*+

Aug 12 Pittsburgh, PA Four Chord Music Festival ~

Aug 13 Worcester, MA Palladium Outdoors ^*+

Aug 15 Hershey, PA GIANT Center ^*+

Aug 17 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^*+

Aug 18 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena ^*+

____________________________________________________

Hozier – Due to extraordinary fan demand, award-winning multi-platinum singer/songwriter Hozier is adding three additional shows to his Unreal Unearth Tour with special guest Madison Cunningham. The LN produced North American headlining tour now includes 28 shows across 25 cities following a massively successful on-sale.

The full tour listing is below with new dates in bold.

Unreal Unearth Tour – North American Dates

Sep 09 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park – Sold Out

Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Sold Out

Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sold Out

Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage – Sold Out

Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell – Sold Out

Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion – Sold Out

Sep 23 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion — NEW SHOW

Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem – Sold Out

Sep 27 Washington, DC The Anthem – NEW SHOW

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center – Sold Out

Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden – Sold Out

Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater – Sold Out

Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater – Sold Out

Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion – Sold Out

Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater – Sold Out

Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Sold Out

Oct 18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre – NEW SHOW

Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center – Sold Out

Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena – Sold Out

Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater – Sold Out

Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center – Sold Out

Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – Sold Out

Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ** – Sold Out

Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park – Sold Out

Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre – Sold Out

Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan – Sold Out

Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – Sold Out

___________________________________________________

John Mayer – Due to the tremendous success of his current and groundbreaking solo acoustic tour, Mayer has set a new legof his acoustic solo tour, produced by Live Nation, for the Fall of 2023, launching with an encore performance at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Tuesday (October 3) and will run through November when the tour wraps at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the new leg start Friday (March 31) at 9 am local time.

FALL 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue, Oct 3, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri, Oct 6, 2023 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sat, Oct 7, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wed, Oct 11, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Fri, Oct 13, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Tue, Oct 17, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed, Oct 18, 2023 Chicago, IL United Center

Fri, Oct 20, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sat, Oct 21, 2023 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Mon, Oct 23, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sat, Oct 28, 2023 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Mon, Oct 30, 2023 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Wed, Nov 1, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sun, Nov 5, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

Tue, Nov 7, 2023 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Fri, Nov 10, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum