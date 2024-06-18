Firefighters Tackle A Blaze At Carrie Underwood’s Nashville Home

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Carrie Underwood’s Nashville home caught fire on Sunday while the singer and her family were present.

A spokesperson for Williamson County Fire and Rescue said that crews responded to a fire alarm at the residence at 9:42 PM and quickly upgraded the call to a structure fire after flames were discovered to be coming from the garage of the residence.

Fortunately, first responders were quickly able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the house.

Fire Captain Dinah Wade subsequently told Fox News Digital that the fire appeared to have started in a utility vehicle parked near the garage before spreading to the structure.

“Crews worked for several hours to extinguish the fire extension into the roofline,” Wade told Fox News. “Crews from Franklin Fire provided a ladder truck and engine crew to assist with the operation. Fairview Fire also provided a tanker and crew for support.”

Additionally, a 10,000-gallon water tank installed under the home provided a reservoir that assisted with firefighting efforts.

“This helped firefighters have a ready supply to extinguish the fire,” Wade shared.

Underwood is currently on tour with her with her next “Carrie Underwood – Live in Concert” show set currently scheduled for June 21 in Canandaigua, New York.