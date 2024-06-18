Baloise Session Expands Team With The Addition Of Bernhard Fischer, Thomas Keller, and Marco Streller

(VIP-NEWS) — The Swiss club festival, Baloise Session, has announced additions to its organizational team, including Bernhard Fischer, Thomas Keller, and Marco Streller.

Bernhard Fischer, a prominent figure in the Swiss banking community, joins Baloise Sessions with a seat on the organization’s Board of Directors, bringing his expertise and banking industry network to the fold.

“We are delighted that Bernhard Fischer, a personality with a large network in the Basel region, is joining our Board of Directors,” stated Steffi Werthmüller, Chairman of the Baloise Session.

“As a long-standing and enthusiastic visitor to the Baloise Session, I am very proud to be part of the Board of Directors and to take on responsibility for this flagship event,” Fischer added.

Joining the festival’s management team are Thomas Keller and former footballer Marco Streller, reporting to Beatrice Stirnimann and Silvia Krentel.

The 2024 edition of the Baloise Session is scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 8.