Abrams Agency Announces A Spate Of New Promotions, Including Amanda Marzolf, James Murray, And Max Grossman To Partner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Abrams Artists Agency announced it is starting the new year with a round of promotions at the company that include upping three to partner, six to senior agent, and the minting three new agents.

The Los Angeles-based Amanda Marzolf has been upped to partner in Abrams alternative programming, digital media, licensing & branding division. Since joining Abrams in 2014, Marzolf has focused on the development of social media/digital personalities and spearheaded the agency’s podcasting business.

Longtime Abrams agent James Murray has taken on the title of partner within the voice-over division. Since he joined Abrams in 2008, Murray has worked across commercial, television, feature animation, interactive, promos, and narration, including representing talent in hit television shows and feature films.

NYC-based agent Max Grossman was named a partner in the agency’s literary division. Grossman has been with Abrams for more than 7 years and focuses on repping writers, composers, directors and designers for theater, opera, and television. His previous experience included a role as a creative executive in charge of theatrical development.

Ron Gwiazda, who is also in the NYC literary division, has been upped to senior agent. Gwiazda also began his tenure with Abrams seven years ago and his clients include recipients of Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards, Obie Awards, and an Academy Award.

Keith Bielory, who is also based in Abrams New York office, has been named as a senior agent. Bielory has been with the company for four years with a focus on brand marketing, endorsement and licensing in the health, wellness, family, lifestyle and beauty spaces.

Other senior agent promotions include Todd Eisner, Victoria Kress, Sharon Paz, and Jamie Pillet, who all serve in the agency’s talent division. Eisner, who has more than two decades of experience as an agent, joined in 2017. In a nod to industry tradition, longtime Abrams employee Paz started in the mailroom in 2003 and worked her way up through the ranks. Kress, who has has represented clients on television, studio and independent feature films, and Broadway, has been promoted to senior agent as she starts her sixth year with the company. Pillet initially entered the agent-in-training program at Abrams before deciding to use her performance training to become a fulltime coach for young talent. She rejoined the agency in 2014 as a full time agent and has now made rank.

Eisner and Paz will be based out of LA, while Kress and Pillet remain in NYC.

Adam Loria, who has been with the agency since 2017 and previously served as the division’s coordinator out of LA, has also been promoted to agent status. Loria has played an integral role in signing and booking clients, assisting with the podcast initiative, and managing operations for the in-house studio.

Also in NYC, Sam Schmidt has been upped to agent. She began in the commercials division before transitioning over to the digital team two years ago, focusing on building a roster of diverse digital-first talent with unique voices and aspirations that often cross over into traditional media.