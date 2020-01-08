Outback Presents Names Stephanie Meyers As Show Coordinator

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based live event promoter Outback Presents continued its recent round of expansion with the hire of Stephanie Meyers as a show coordinator.

Meyers comes to Outback from Goldenvoice, where she did a five-year bit as Ticketing Manager at several of the promoter’s Los Angeles clubs and theaters.

Prior to Goldenvoice, she was Artist Relations Manager for the Chicago International Movies and Music Festival based in Logan Square, Chicago.

Meyers is a graduate of Columbia College Chicago’s music business program.

“It’s extremely inspiring to be surrounded by so much talent here at Outback Presents,” says Meyers. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the growing team and expand my knowledge of talent buying. I look forward to what 2020 has to bring.”