Halsey Announces North American Leg Of Her ‘Manic World Tour’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Halsey has today (Jan. 8) announced the launch of the North American leg of her Manic World Tour.

Slated to kick off on June 2 in Seattle, WA, the tour will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Colorado, Boston, Toronto, Nashville and more, before wrapping up on August 1 in Irvine, CA.

Supporting acts will be CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo (June 2 – July 5) and blackbear and PVRIS (July 12 – August 1).

Since making her debut in 2015, Halsey has amassed over 25 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 11 million adjusted albums globally. The success of her 6x Platinum hit “Without Me” has made Her the first and only female artist to have at least three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 50 weeks each. Rounding out the trio of songs are the 4x Platinum “Eastside,” her collaboration with Benny Blanco and Khalid, and The Chainsmokers’ 11x Platinum “Closer,” which she featured on.

Tickets for Halsey’s upcoming North American tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17, at 10:00 AM local time. All tickets for the North American headline dates will include a CD copy of Halsey’s third studio album, Manic, set for January 17 release on Capitol Records.

Halsey – Manic World Tour – North American Leg:

6/2 | Seattle, WA | White River Amphitheatre

6/4 | Portland, OR | Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

6/6 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/7 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

6/10 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

6/13 | Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/15 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

6/16 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/18 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

6/21 | Cleveland, OH | Blossom Music Center

6/24 | Atlanta, GA | Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

6/26 | Detroit, MI | DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/27 | Chicago, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/30 | St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

7/1 | Kansas City, MO | Sprint Center

7/3 | Milwaukee, WI | Milwaukee Summerfest

7/5 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center

7/12 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

7/15 | Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

7/18 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 | Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/22 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/24 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

7/25 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/27 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/30 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

8/1 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre