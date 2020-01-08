Todd Walker Exits Paradigm To Launch Outer/Most, A New Independent Talent Agency

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent agent Todd Walker has left his position at Paradigm to launch Outer/Most, a new indie talent agency.

Walker, who is based in Boston, will serve as CEO of the new venture as well as continuing to represent clients including Anoushka Shankar, Ólafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm, and Christian McBride.

Kelly Deasy is also joining the new agency as a partner, and Amy Butterer is joining as Director of Chicago. Both will be based in Chicago.

“We have created a unique and distinguished reputation for working with artists who have the ability to navigate a wide-range of touring opportunities, as well as presenters/promoters who champion and foster an ever-evolving landscape of touring. Our eclectic roster will gain a unique, competitive agency opportunity that exhibits an acute focus on the creativity behind each project,” stated Walker. “Rooted in independence and entrepreneurship and informed by 20 years of high-level agency expertise, our motivation is to nurture the longevity and impact of each individual artist.”

Walker is no stranger to running his own agency and launched his first such venture in the 1990s but has most recently been an agent at Paradigm, following their acquisition of Windish, which he joined in 2012 to launch their performing arts division.

Walker also did a decade-long stint at International Music Network, where he was instrumental in signing a number of artists including Norah Jones, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Angelique Kidjo.