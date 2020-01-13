Matchbox Twenty Announces 2020 Summer Tour With The Wallflowers

(CelebrityAccess) – Matchbox Twenty has today (Jan. 13) announced a 50+ date summer tour with special guest The Wallflowers.

Produced by Live Nation, “Matchbox Twenty 2020” will get underway on July 17 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA and will make stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, San Diego and more, before wrap-upping up at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl on September 28.

“Matchbox Twenty 2020” is the band’s first tour since 2017, when they reunited for the “A Brief History of Everything” tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Fri., Jan. 17 starting at 12 p.m. ET at LiveNation.com.

“Matchbox Twenty 2020” Tour Dates featuring special guest The Wallflowers: