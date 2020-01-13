Matchbox Twenty Announces 2020 Summer Tour With The Wallflowers

(CelebrityAccess) – Matchbox Twenty has today (Jan. 13) announced a 50+ date summer tour with special guest The Wallflowers.
Produced by Live Nation, “Matchbox Twenty 2020” will get underway on July 17 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA and will make stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, San Diego and more, before wrap-upping up at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl on September 28.
“Matchbox Twenty 2020” is the band’s first tour since 2017, when they reunited for the “A Brief History of Everything” tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Fri., Jan. 17 starting at 12 p.m. ET at LiveNation.com.
“Matchbox Twenty 2020” Tour Dates featuring special guest The Wallflowers:
|Fri., Jul. 17
|Bethlehem, PA
|Wind Creek Event Center
|Sat., Jul. 18
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Sun., Jul. 19
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Tue., Jul. 21
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|Wed., Jul. 22
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Fri., Jul. 24
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Sat., Jul. 25
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Sun., Jul. 26
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Tue., Jul. 28
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Wed., Jul. 29
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Fri., Jul. 31
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Sat., Aug. 01
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Sun., Aug. 02
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Tue., Aug. 04
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|Wed., Aug. 05
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Fri., Aug. 07
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|Sat., Aug. 08
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
|Sun., Aug. 09
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|Tue., Aug. 11
|Pelham, AL
|Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
|Thu., Aug. 13
|Memphis, TN
|TBA
|Fri., Aug. 14
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
|Sat., Aug. 15
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Mon., Aug. 17
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Zoo Amphitheater
|Tue., Aug. 18
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart Amp
|Wed., Aug. 19
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
|Fri., Aug. 21
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
|Sat., Aug. 22
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Sun., Aug. 23
|Moline, IL
|TaxSlayer Center
|Tue., Aug. 25
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Wed., Aug. 26
|Burgettstown, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park
|Thu., Aug. 27
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Sat., Aug. 29
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Sun., Aug. 30
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Tue., Sep. 01
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Wed., Sep. 02
|Toledo, OH
|Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
|Fri., Sep. 04
|Welch, MN
|Treasure Island Resort & Casino
|Sat., Sep. 05
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Sun., Sep. 06
|Kansas City, MO
|Starlight Theatre
|Tue., Sep. 08
|Omaha, NE
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|Thu., Sep. 10
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Sat., Sep. 12
|Boise, ID
|Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
|Sun., Sep. 13
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Tue., Sep. 15
|Seattle, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|Wed., Sep. 16
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Thu., Sep. 17
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Sat., Sep. 19
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Sun., Sep. 20
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Tue., Sep. 22
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Wed., Sep. 23
|San Diego, CA
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
|Thu., Sep. 24
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Sat., Sep. 26
|Las Vegas, NV
|Palms Casino Resort
|Sun., Sep. 27
|Bakersfield, CA
|Mechanics Bank Arena
|Mon., Sep. 28
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl