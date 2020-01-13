Matchbox Twenty Announces 2020 Summer Tour With The Wallflowers
(CelebrityAccess) – Matchbox Twenty has today (Jan. 13) announced a 50+ date summer tour with special guest The Wallflowers.

Produced by Live Nation, “Matchbox Twenty 2020” will get underway on July 17 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA and will make stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, San Diego and more, before wrap-upping up at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl on September 28.

“Matchbox Twenty 2020” is the band’s first tour since 2017, when they reunited for the “A Brief History of Everything” tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Fri., Jan. 17 starting at 12 p.m. ET at LiveNation.com.

“Matchbox Twenty 2020” Tour Dates featuring special guest The Wallflowers:

Fri., Jul. 17Bethlehem, PAWind Creek Event Center
Sat., Jul. 18Gilford, NHBank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sun., Jul. 19Syracuse, NYSt. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Tue., Jul. 21Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion
Wed., Jul. 22Wantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri., Jul. 24Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat., Jul. 25Mansfield, MAXfinity Center
Sun., Jul. 26Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena
Tue., Jul. 28Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
Wed., Jul. 29Bristow, VAJiffy Lube Live
Fri., Jul. 31Virginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat., Aug. 01Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun., Aug. 02Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
Tue., Aug. 04Atlanta, GACellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Wed., Aug. 05Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Fri., Aug. 07Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sat., Aug. 08West Palm Beach, FLCoral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
Sun., Aug. 09Jacksonville, FLDaily’s Place
Tue., Aug. 11Pelham, ALOak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu., Aug. 13Memphis, TNTBA
Fri., Aug. 14Houston, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat., Aug. 15Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion
Mon., Aug. 17Oklahoma City, OKZoo Amphitheater
Tue., Aug. 18Rogers, ARWalmart Amp
Wed., Aug. 19Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
Fri., Aug. 21Tinley Park, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
Sat., Aug. 22Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center
Sun., Aug. 23Moline, ILTaxSlayer Center
Tue., Aug. 25Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center
Wed., Aug. 26Burgettstown, PAS&T Bank Music Park
Thu., Aug. 27Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
Sat., Aug. 29Darien Center, NYDarien Lake Amphitheater
Sun., Aug. 30Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage
Tue., Sep. 01Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed., Sep. 02Toledo, OHToledo Zoo Amphitheater
Fri., Sep. 04Welch, MNTreasure Island Resort & Casino
Sat., Sep. 05Sioux Falls, SDDenny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sun., Sep. 06Kansas City, MOStarlight Theatre
Tue., Sep. 08Omaha, NECHI Health Center Omaha
Thu., Sep. 10Denver, COPepsi Center
Sat., Sep. 12Boise, IDFord Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sun., Sep. 13Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre
Tue., Sep. 15Seattle, WAWhite River Amphitheatre
Wed., Sep. 16Vancouver, BCRogers Arena
Thu., Sep. 17Ridgefield, WASunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat., Sep. 19Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre
Sun., Sep. 20Fresno, CASave Mart Center
Tue., Sep. 22Phoenix, AZAk-Chin Pavilion
Wed., Sep. 23San Diego, CACal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Thu., Sep. 24Irvine, CAFivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat., Sep. 26Las Vegas, NVPalms Casino Resort
Sun., Sep. 27Bakersfield, CAMechanics Bank Arena
Mon., Sep. 28Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl
