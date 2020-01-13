KondZilla Signs With The Orchard For Global Distribution

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Orchard and Brazilian YouTube Star/multimedia creator/music executive Konrad Dantas today (Jan. 13) announced they have entered into a new global services partnership for his entertainment company KondZilla.

Under the agreement, The Orchard will handle worldwide digital distribution for new releases from KondZilla Records, the company’s record label, and work in collaboration with KondZilla to provide video strategy, drive engagement and manage content for Canal KondZilla, its hugely popular YouTube channel boasting over 50 million subscribers.

In addition to music distribution services, The Orchard will support KondZilla YouTube channels through creative audience development, advertising, rights management, reporting, marketing, optimization of video viewership and monetization. The partnership broadens The Orchard’s Multi-Channel Network and expands Kondzilla’s global vision and impact across platforms.

Erol Cichowski, Vice President, International of The Orchard said: “Konrad is a visionary creative executive and successful entrepreneur who is at the forefront of connecting fans with dynamic entertainment across a variety of platforms. We look forward to working with him and amplifying KondZilla’s positive message and passion for Brazilian culture.”

Added Dantas: “KondZilla represents the Baile Funk genre and favela lifestyle. With deep roots in the authentic Brazilian culture that has been increasingly growing, I am excited to see the impact our vibrant content has around the world. The Orchard is a comprehensive company with a global reach that coincides exactly with our moment of expansion. We look forward to fostering and expanding even more global partnerships and music video productions around the world.”

Dantas founded the KondZilla YouTube channel in 2012 as a platform for the lesser-represented music scene of São Paulo. In the last seven years, the brand has skyrocketed with the emergence of KondZilla.com, a resource for videos, lifestyle, music and fashion, and KondZilla Records, a label with a roster of 60 artists.