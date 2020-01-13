2020 Oscar Nominees: The Complete List

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Nominees for 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning, with “Joker” leading this year’s pack with 11 nominations.

Quentin Tarantino’s ode to Los Angeles “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Martin Scorsese’s mob drama “The Irishman,” and World War I epic “1917,” all trailed close behind with 10 nominations apiece.

“Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite” and “1917” are all vying for best picture this year.

Notably, female filmmakers including Greta Gerwig were entirely shut out of the best director category.

This year’s awards ceremony will air February 9 on ABC. As was the case last year, there will be no host.

Check out the full list of nominees below: