Volbeat Announce 15 U.S. Headline Dates On The ‘Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour’

(CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum Danish rock band Volbeat have today (Jan. 13) announced 15 U.S. headlining dates on their “Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour.”

New tour stops, which will take place in April and May, include Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta, Baltimore, and New York City. Additionally, the band will be headlining 98 KUPD’s UFEST 2020 April 4 at Big Surf in Tempe, AZ and will appear at FM99 WNOR’s Lunatic Luau alongside Disturbed on May 1 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

“We can’t wait to get back to the States and bring a full, headline-length Volbeat show to our U.S. fans,” said the band, “and we’re beyond ecstatic to have our great friends in Clutch and our new friends in The Picturebooks joining us for the ride. We will see you very, very soon!”

Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, January 14th and general on-sales begin Friday, January 17 at 10am local time here. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available for purchase and include meet & greet and photo opps, exclusive merch items and priority check in with early entry to the show and early access to merch.

The band’s seventh studio album Rewind, Replay, Rebound is out now.

Volbeat Tour Dates (NEW DATES IN BOLD):

April 04 /// Tempe, AZ /// Big Surf%

April 05 /// Las Vegas, NV /// Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort^

April 07 /// Denver, CO /// Mission Ballroom^

April 08 /// Independence, MO /// Silverstein Eye Centers Arena^

April 10 /// Irving, TX /// The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

April 11 /// Beaumont, TX /// Ford Arena^

April 13 /// Nashville, TN /// Nashville Municipal Auditorium^

April 14 /// Knoxville, TN /// Knoxville Civic Coliseum^

April 15 /// Atlanta, GA /// Coca-Cola Roxy^

May 01 /// Virginia Beach, VA /// Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

May 02 /// Hershey, PA /// GIANT Center#

May 03 /// Charlotte, NC /// Epicenter Festival

May 05 /// Youngstown, OH /// Covelli Centre^

May 06 /// Columbus, OH /// Schottenstein Center^

May 08 /// Minneapolis, MN /// 93X Twin City Takeover

May 09 /// Milwaukee, WI /// Eagles Ballroom^

May 10 /// Grand Rapids, MI /// The DeltaPlex Arena^

May 12 /// Baltimore, MD /// UMBC Event Center^

May 13 /// New York, NY /// The Rooftop at Pier 17^

June 2 /// Helsinki, Finland /// Suvilahti

June 3-6 /// Solvesborg, Sweden /// Sweden Rocks

June 5-7 /// Nuremberg, Germany /// Rock am Park

June 5-7 /// Nurburg, Germany /// Rock im Park

June 8 /// Hannover, Germany /// Expo Plaza

June 11-12 /// Nickelsdorf, Austria /// Nova Rock

June 11-13 /// Interlaken, Switzerland /// Greenfield Festival

June 14 /// Derby, United Kingdom /// Download Festival

June 16 /// Belfast, United Kingdom /// Ulster Hall

June 17 /// Bristol, United Kingdom /// O2 Academy

June 19 /// Clisson, France /// Hellfest

June 21 /// Landgraaf, Netherlands /// Pinkpop

June 25-27 // Madrid, Spain /// Rock The Night Festival

June 07 /// Berlin, Germany /// Waldbühne

^with special guests Cluth and The Picturebooks

%KUPD UFest 2020

*WNOR Lunatic Luau with Disturbed

#with special guest The Picturebooks