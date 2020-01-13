Live Nation And Music Forward Foundation Announce 2020 Scholarship Applications Are Open

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, announced it is now accepting applications for college scholarships for students pursuing a career in the music industry.

A total of four scholarships will be granted to current college students who are in their junior or senior year and who are majoring in music business or related fields at accredited schools in the United States.

The scholarships, each worth $10,000 are offered through a partnership between Music Forward, Live Nation, and the Living Legacy Foundation to support students interested in the core aspects of the concert business, including concert promotion, venue operation, ticketing, sponsorship, e-commerce and artist management.

The four scholarships will be awarded to students nationwide in the following areas:

Steven J. Finkel Service Excellence Scholarship: Established in memory of a Live Nation employee who went above and beyond to improve the concert experience for fans, artists and staff, this scholarship is designed to support the ever-growing customer service expectations within the live entertainment industry.

Tiffany Green Operator Scholarship: Established in memory of one of Live Nation’s first female concert production specialists, this scholarship is designed to support women pursuing a career in live entertainment.

Live Nation U.S. Concerts Scholarship: Established to support students interested in the core areas of Live Nation’s business: concert promotion, venue operation, sponsorship, ticketing, e-commerce and artist management.

David E. Ballard Scholarship: Established in 2019 in memory of David E. Ballard with the support of the Living Legacy Foundation, this scholarship supports youth who have experienced homelessness and/or been part of the foster care system and are pursuing a career in live entertainment.

Scholarship recipient selections will be made by a panel of Live Nation execs as well as execs from across the academic, entertainment, civic and corporate sectors. Criteria for selection include academic achievement, essay responses, and recommendations. Scholarships will be announced in June 2020, and awards will be given for the fall 2020 semester.

Applications opened on January 13th and can be submitted through March 31st, 2020 at: http://hobmusicforward.org/scholarships.

For more about the work that the Music Forward Foundation does, check out this interview with its Executive Director Nurit Siegal-Smith from last year.