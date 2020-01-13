Tim McGraw Teams Up With Luke Combs For North American Run This Summer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After kicking 2020 off with a performance at the College Football Playoff fan event, where he performed his new song “Way Down” from his forthcoming album, country music icon Tim McGraw announced plans for a tour of North America.

For the tour, McGraw will be teaming up with reigning CMA Vocalist of the Year Luke Combs as they hit amphitheaters across North America, starting on July 10th at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, NY and wrapping on Sept. 26th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Chicago.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” says McGraw. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”

The tour is included in Live Nation’s Megaticket program, with tickets going on sale Jan. 24th for select cities.

Additional ticket on sale dates will begin in February – please check local listings.

TIM MCGRAW – 2020 HEADLINE HERE ON EARTH TOUR ITINERARY

July 10 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

July 12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

July 16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

July 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 18 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 30 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 31 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

August 1 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 7 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 8 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

August 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 15 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 22 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

August 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

August 28 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 29 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 4 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)

September 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)

September 17 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

September 18 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

September 26 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre