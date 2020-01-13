Tim McGraw Teams Up With Luke Combs For North American Run This Summer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After kicking 2020 off with a performance at the College Football Playoff fan event, where he performed his new song “Way Down” from his forthcoming album, country music icon Tim McGraw announced plans for a tour of North America.
For the tour, McGraw will be teaming up with reigning CMA Vocalist of the Year Luke Combs as they hit amphitheaters across North America, starting on July 10th at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, NY and wrapping on Sept. 26th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Chicago.
“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” says McGraw. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”
The tour is included in Live Nation’s Megaticket program, with tickets going on sale Jan. 24th for select cities.
Additional ticket on sale dates will begin in February – please check local listings.
TIM MCGRAW – 2020 HEADLINE HERE ON EARTH TOUR ITINERARY
July 10 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 11 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
July 12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
July 16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
July 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 18 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
July 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 30 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 31 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
August 1 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
August 6 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 7 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
August 8 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
August 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
August 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 15 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 22 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
August 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
August 28 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
August 29 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 4 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)
September 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)
September 17 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
September 18 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
September 26 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre