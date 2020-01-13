Pearl Jam Sets A Release Date For Their Upcoming Album, Adds North American Tour Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary alt-rock band Pearl Jam announced plans for the release of their 11th studio album – Gigaton – via Monkey wrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, 2020, in the US.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band’s first studio album since the band’s Grammy-winning 2013 studio album “Lightning Bolt.”

Internationally, Gigatron will be released and distributed by Universal Music.

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Set to coincide with the release of Gigaton, Pearl Jam announced the first North American leg of tour dates. The dates, in addition to their previously announced European run, kick off at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on March 18th and will wrap with a pair of performances at Oakland Arena on April 18 & 19.