BTS Announces International Stadium Tour For 2020

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean k-pop icons BTS announced plans to follow up last year’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour with another major international run in 2020.

According to Live Nation, BTS’s “The Map Of The Soul” Tour will be the band’s biggest to date. The tour kicks off on April 25th at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with their North American segment set to wrap on June 6th at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

The tour also includes stadium dates in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, East Rutherford, NJ, Washington DC and Toronto.

They then head to the UK and Europe for a series of performances, starting with two shows on July 3rd and 4th at Twickenham Stadium in London and concluding with two performances at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on July 17 & 18.

Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, February 2nd. Registered fans who receive an invitation code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public on sale.

BTS, which features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene.”