TobyMac’s Oldest Child, Truett McKeehan, Died From An Overdose

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The son of Christian recording artist TobyMac died after suffering from an accidental overdose.

In a statement provided by his family to CNN, a spokesman confirmed that 21-year-old Truett McKeehan died at his home in October after he overdosed on fentanyl and amphetamines.

McKeehan was the oldest of TobyMac’s five children and had embarked on a recording career of his own, performing as Truett Foster, truDog, TRU and Shiloh.

Following McKeehan’s death, TobyMac said on social media that his last moment with his son was during Truett’s first live performance at Factory in Franklin, Tennessee.

McKeehan’s passing also prompted TobyMac to cancelT a planned Canadian tour.