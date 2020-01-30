Music Sales Rebrands As Wise Music Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Independent music publisher Music Sales Group has rebranded itself as Wise Music Group.

Wise Music Group Chairman Robert Wise said: “With historic roots in print publishing, we have recently refocused on expanding our already substantial portfolio of copyrights across all styles of music. We work hard to maximise the value of those copyrights while promoting the talents of our impressive roster of contemporary composers. Our new name reflects both the continuity of our business approach and the fact that ours is a family business with two generations of the Wise family well established within it, guiding our future progress.”

Wise Music Group currently operates a global network comprised of more than 60 publishing houses, 30 imprints, two record labels, two digital music education companies, a book publisher and a live concert & theatrical production company.

The name change will take effect February 3.