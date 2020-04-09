Saturday Night Live To Return To The Air This Week

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The long-running live comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live announced plans to return to the air on Saturday night.

According to broadcaster NBC, the show will air remotely produced content, including the Weekend Update segment, along with sketches produced by cast members.

The show will air at its usual time, starting at 11:30 PM EST on Saturday.

Like many late-night television shows, SNL has been on hiatus since the pandemic became widespread in the United States.

Other programs, such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, have also returned to the air with content produced in the host’s homes with limited production support.