The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Ken West

Ken West is a fascinating guy. Most concert promoters are business people, but Ken is an artist. Ken co-created the legendary Australian festival Big Day Out, but first, he went to art school.

Listen to Ken tell stories about Nick Cave and Christo and his other influences. He’s a raconteur as well as an entrepreneur.

This podcast was recorded live at Australian Music Week.

