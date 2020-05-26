The Henry Kapono Foundation Is Raising Money To Help Hawaii’s Music Community Weather COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (CelebrityAccess) — The Henry Kapono Foundation, in partnership with the Kawakami Family, has launched the “We Are Friends Covid19 Relief Program” aimed at helping Hawaii’s music community meet basic needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

The foundation, which was launched in 2018 by Hawaiian music legend Henry Kapono to support local music and arts, has become an important lifeline for the Hawaii’s music community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Since the crisis started, the foundation and their partners have been distributing grocery store gift cards to musicians and industry professionals in need, many of who have found themselves suddenly out of work for the foreseeable future.

To date, more than $75,000 with of gift cards have been distributed, the Foundation said.

Despite that, the need from Hawaiian music professionals hasn’t diminished and the organization is calling for additional support.

“We couldn’t have done this without the support of so many generous donors! MAHALO! But our work is not done! The applications keep pouring in…. The need is BIG and URGENT! So please KOKUA & DONATE in any way you can, it all adds up and together we can make a real difference in the lives of our beloved Hawaii musicians and industry! MAHALO!” the foundation said in a statement published on its social media.

In addition, the foundation is helping folks from the gig economy connect with essential resources to help them stay afloat during the lockdown.

For more information, or to make a donation, check here.