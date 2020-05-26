Bandsintown Joins NIVA #SaveOurStages Campaign

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown has joined the National Independent Venue Association’s #SaveOurStages campaign to help US independent music venues and promoters survive the shutdown and economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus

Fabrice Sergent, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Bandsintown Group sent an open letter to the platforms 55 million registered users and 530,000 registered artists asking them to support #SaveOurStages.

His letter reads:

Dear Bandsintown Community,

Our independent music venues are in crisis. Shut down since early March, many will not survive unless we take action now.

These venues are the center of how artists earn a living and connect with fans as well as how fans discover and support great music.

But “…if concerts don’t resume in 2020, 90% of independent venues across America will most likely not open again. Ever. Including the venues in our community,” reads an open letter from the 1200 member strong National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to the US Congress.

Large businesses may have the means to endure a prolonged closedown, but the vast majority of independent music venues and producers do not.

As lovers of live music, Bandsintown is standing together with NIVA and these venues to keep independent venues alive during these challenging times.

At Bandsintown we believe that live music brings people together and independent venues play an essential role in keeping that tribal experience alive. That is why they need your help NOW,

NIVA offers a simple, customizable message that will automatically contact your Senators and Representatives.

Sign it here and help ensure the survival of these essential venues.

Fabrice Sergent

Bandsintown, Managing Partner