Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Firearm Possession Charge

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — A year after he was arrested at a Miami airport following the discovery of drugs and a gold plated handgun in his luggage, rapper Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a formerly convicted felon.

According to the Miami Herald, the 38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was only charged with the firearm possession offense. He was not charged in connection with marijuana, cocaine, and other drugs that were allegedly discovered in his luggage at the same time.

The charge stems from an incident on December 23, 2019 when local and federal authorities discovered the weapon, which was loaded, and the drugs after a search of a private charter jet that carried Wayne and his entourage from Los Angeles to Maimi.

Wayne was charged in the case in November and faces up to a decade in prison. He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 28th, the Herald reported.