Young Actor Says Dolly Parton Saved Her Life During A Netflix Movie Shoot

Country music legend ane entrepreneur Dolly Parton reportedly saved the life of a young cast member during the filming of the Netflix movie ‘Christmas on the Square.’

Nine-year-old Talia Hill, who was cast as a dancer in Netflix’s 2020 holiday dramedy, shared the story in a recent interview on Inside Edition, stating that Parton pulled her from the path of an oncoming vehicle.

In the interview, Hill described the near accident, which took place in set during the filming of ‘Christmas on the Square’ which was released via Netflix last month.

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions,” Hill told Inside Edition. “So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton.”

“I looked up and it was Dolly Parton,” Hill added. “I was like, surprised, I was like [gasp].”

Hill said that after the save, Parton quipped “Well, I am an angel you know,” referring to her role in the movie.