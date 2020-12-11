Reservoir Acquires The Catalog Of The Late Songwriter Bob Crewe

(CelebrityAccess) — Another day, another acquisition of a major piece of music catalog from a noted songwriter. This time, its the catalog of the late Songwriters Hall of Famer Bob Crewe, which contains hits such as r Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons “My Eyes Adored You,” “Walk Like A Man,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” among others.

Crewe launched his songwriting career in the 1950s, scoring an early series of hits that included “Silhouettes” for The Rays and “Lah Dee Dah” for Billy and Lillie, before releasing a pair of solo albums.

In 1962, he teamed up with Bob Gaudio and began writing for Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, generating multiple charting hits for the group throughout the decade, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Rag Doll,” among others.

Other hit Crewe co-writes include Leslie Gore’s “Summer and Sandy,” Vikki Carr’s “Eternity,” Ben E. King’s “I Can’t Take It Like A Man,” and Roberta Flack and Peabo Bryson’s romantic duet “You’re Looking Like Love To Me.”

“Not only are we honored to bring Bob Crewe’s timeless works into our catalog, but we are also so proud that this acquisition enables Dan Crewe to further his brother’s legacy and help bolster The Bob Crewe Foundation’s ongoing philanthropic efforts,” said Reservoir Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi. “As a family-owned business, Reservoir is incredibly proud to support this brotherly mission and ensure that Bob’s generous legacy lives on alongside his music.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.