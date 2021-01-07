Ingrooves Acquires South African Indie Distributor Electromode

JOHANNESBURG, SA (CelebrityAccess) — Music marketing and distribution company Ingrooves Music Group announced it has expanded its business interests to Africa with the expansion of South African music distributor Electromode.

As part of the acquisition deal, Electromode Managing Director, Chris Ghelakis will continue in his leadership role at the company and will continue to be based out of the company’s office in Johannesburg.

“Ingrooves has the same kind of independent spirit that we have fostered over the last two decades at Electromode,” said Ghelakis. “Their technology platform is second to none and their expertise around the globe make them a perfect fit for our artists and labels as we look to expand their audiences. Ingrooves will help us open the door for many South African and African artists to be introduced to new global audiences, while growing and developing some of the great new and established independent artists creating music in Africa.”

His portfolio will include developing the careers of African artists, with an eye towards developing new, international audiences, Ingrooves said.

Electromode is home to some of South Africa’s most recognized independent artists, and in the last few years has found streaming successes with releases by artists such as The Scorpion Kings and Kabsa De Small, who recently occupied 27 of Apple Music’s top 100 in the region.

Electromode’s roster includes more than 200 artists and labels, including South African record producer DJ Maphorisa’s label, New Money Gang (Scorpion Kings, Mas Musiq, Tyler ICU, Daliwonga) and Piano Hub (Kabza Da Small, Kelvin Momo), influential independent labels, Ambitouz Entertainment (Blaq Diamond, Miss Pru, Malome Vector, Cici, La Sauce, Loyiso) and Spirit Music (Benjamin Dube, Omega, Woman in Praise). Electromode has an overall catalog of more than 30,000 songs and growing everyday.