Nordic Promoter All Things Live Launches Denmark Office

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (CelebrityAccess) — Nordic concert promoter All Things Live expanded its presence in Denmark with the launch of a new, regional office.

Located in Copenhagen, All Things Live’s Denmark office will be overseen by Danish industry veteran Morten Hundahl, who joined the company in December after a stint as an agent at Copenhagen Music.

The team also includes John Blicher Madsen, who has been named as an agent for All Things Live Denmark. Madsen previously worked for 3rd Tsunami Agency and Musicall Booking and makes the transition to ATL with several of his clients.

At launch, ATL’s Danish roster includes MORTEN, Emil Stabil, GRETA, De Danske Hyrder, ORM, Pattesutter, Johnson and Nabiha.

“We are very happy that Morten and John have become part of the team. They both come with a lot of experience, new thinking and positive energy, which I am convinced will both strengthen and expand our Danish music department. Despite the COVID-19 situation, we continue to upgrade All Things Live Denmark, where we also expanded our comedy department in 2020 and ended the year by announcing the acquisition of the event company Monkfish,” said ATL director Pernille Møller Pedersen.

“We have great ambitions for our Danish roster. We will go humbly but purposefully to the task and I am absolutely convinced that John is the perfect match. With the prospect of brighter times on the other hand, we look forward to putting a lot of touring into the lake and creating some unforgettable live experiences,” added Morten Hundahl.