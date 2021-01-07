Michèle Domi Named Senior Artistic Director At Warner Chappell Music France

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music France, the French regional office of Warner Music’s publishing division, announced the appointment of Michèle Domi as Senior Artistic Director.

She will be based in the company’s Paris office and report to its Managing Director Matthieu Tessier and join an A&R team that includes Joris Auffret, Valentin Zucca and Jerôme Brucker.

Domi joins Warner Chappell after launching her own artist management and consultancy company Fix It Music Agency, in 2017. Her previous experience also includes A&R roles at Universal Music Publishing France, where she also served as Creative Director.

She also did a stint as Creative Director at Capitol Records.

Domi played a role in the development of artists such as Axel Tony, Florent Pagny and Indila. She has also signed songwriters such as Nazim, Skalp and Tal, as well as signing an administration deal with El Editions, leading to the company co-publishing the work of singer-songwriter Vianney.

“It’s a great pleasure to join the team at Warner Chappell Music France and to continue to develop the careers of talented songwriters and contribute to the renown of their work. I’m very excited and honored to share my experience with a company that has both stimulating challenges and inspiring ambitions. I’d like to sincerely thank Matthieu Tessier and his predecessor Caroline Molko for their confidence,” Domi said.