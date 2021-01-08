Iced Earth Guitarist Jon Schaffer Sought By The FBI In Connection With The Capitol Riot

(CelebrityAccess) — Jon Schaffer, the founder of Tampa-based heavy metal band Iced Earth, is being sought by Federal law enforcement officials after he was photographed among the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

As noted by Consequence of Sound, Schaffer was one of dozens of people whose photograph was included in a Power Point presentation of suspects in the riot with a photo that appears to show Shaffer gesticulating among a crowd, apparently inside of the Capitol building.

Schaffer was also interviewed on Wednesday by German newspaper Die Welt, stating that he had traveled from his home in Indiana to take part in the protests.

“They will go under. They mess with the wrong people, believe me,” he told Die Welt.

In the photos, Schaffer can be seen wearing an Oath Keepers hat. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes The Oath Keepers as a radical group of former military veterans which claims to support the U.S. Constitution, but which promulgates conspiracy theories and Islamophobia.

Schaffer is no stranger to controversy and has previously been interviewed by conspiracy theorist radio host Alex Jones, and in July, he told MetalSucks that the COVID-19 pandemic is part of a “a psychological warfare campaign.”