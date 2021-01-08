Report: Nicki Minaj Settles With Tracy Chapman Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

(CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Nicki Minaj has reportedly reached a settlement with singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman over samples used in Minaj’s leaked track “Sorry.”

Chapman accused Minaj in 2018 of using samples from her 1988 hit “Baby Can I Hold You” without obtaining permission.

According to the Associated Press, Chapman and her representatives accepted an offer of $450,000 from Minaj to settle the dispute. The sum includes court costs and attorney fees, and avoids the case proceeding to trial.

Minaj never formally released “Sorry” but instead provided it to popular New York DJ Funkmaster Flex, who played it on his Hot 97 radio show.

In September, a federal judge ruled in a summary judgement that the use of the sample in the song constituted fair use to enable music experimentation, noting that a ruling against the use of such sampling would “limit creativity and stifle innovation within the music industry.”