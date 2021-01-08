Report: DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Gun Charge

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper DaBaby was arrested for firearms possession during a Rodeo Drive shopping trip in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old rapper was arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department after a security guard at a Rodeo Drive store contacted police about a man who appeared to have a “handgun in his waistband” while walking down the street.

Police told E! News that they made contact with the suspect as he and a group of friends entered a vehicle and were preparing to leave the area.

“An investigation followed and a 9MM handgun was found in the vehicle,” a police spokesperson told E! News.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, pleaded guilty in 2018 to carrying a concealed weapon after a man was fatally shot in the stomach. DaBaby admitted that he was involved but stated that he was defending himself.

He was also charged with battery in a case earlier this year after he got into a dispute with a Tampa concert promoter over allegedly unpaid performance fees.