Tiny Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’ Broadway Show Shuts Down For Good

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Mean Girls, the Broadway production based on the hit 2004 comedy of the same name, will be ending its 2-year run due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Playbill, the production effectively ended on March 11th when New York State implemented mandated shutdowns to slow the spread of the virus. In all, the production saw 29 previews and 804 regular performances, Playbill said.

Mean Girls, which is based on the Tina Fey film of the same name, debuted in 2018 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in its first year, including for Best Musical.

In 2019, a national touring version of the production was launched but was forced to go on hiatus in March due to the pandemic and will continue when touring can resume.

The show’s producers told Playbill that the Broadway production had fully recouped its investment at the beginning of 2019.