IMPALA Launches Diversity And Inclusion Training Program For Members

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Indie trade association IMPALA announced the appointment of Vick Bain from vbain consulting and Arit Eminue of DiVA Apprenticeships, as part of a new initiative to provide diversity and inclusion training for the organization’s 5000 independent music company members.

The three-year training initiative follows the publication of IMPALA’s Diversity and Inclusion Charter published in October. The charter establishes 12 commitments towards promoting diversity and inclusion among independent music companies, including making diversity and conscious inclusion training available twice a year to all members.

So far, Bain and Eminue have already conducted two training sessions for the members of IMPALA’s diversity task force.

“Working with IMPALA and its membership across Europe is an exciting opportunity to spread awareness and knowledge on the benefits of diversity and inclusion in the music industry,” said Bain.

“Training is one of the main commitments under our Diversity and Inclusion Charter, so it’s great to be able to kick off 2021 with a partnership with Vick and Arit. They will be crucial in helping the sector accelerate change,” added IMPALA Executive Chair Helen Smith.

Vick Bain is a diversity trainer, campaigner and PhD researcher, as well as a qualified Equality, Diversity & Inclusion consultant with more than 25 years of experience in the music industry, including stints as CEO of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors and was inducted in the BBC Radio 4 Music Industry Powerlist and Women in Music Hall of Fame.

Arit Eminue is an entrepreneur and founder and Director of DiVA Apprenticeships, a recruitment and training company focused on the entertainment industry.