The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Dion

Bob LefsetzPosted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
12 0

We discuss Mr. DiMucci’s early years in the Bronx, getting a record deal, assembling the Belmonts, going on the road, getting on and off drugs, AA, his life in Miami, royalties, his new work and… Dion has been there and back, he’s full of insight, AND HE’S STILL MARRIED TO RUNAROUND SUE!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/dion-80826443

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1PdNsIC8meih7QnSU98kXp?si=m4lQDpNBR2yMD71K_IlxUQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/id1316200737

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post