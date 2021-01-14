SXSW Announces Willie Nelson As The Keynote For 2021

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — South by Southwest, the annual music and film festival and conference announced the initial programming for 2021 with outlaw country legend and entrepreneur Willie Nelson announced as the Keynote.

“No individual has had the cultural impact on, or been more synonymous with the creative vibrancy of Austin than Willie Nelson, and we are incredibly honored to have him as a SXSW Online 2021 Keynote,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “In addition to dozens of incredible Featured Speakers, today’s announcement also includes more than 200 sessions curated from our global community via PanelPicker, and is a key part of the premium content you can expect from SXSW Online 2021.”

SXSW, which was one of the first major events to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, will again take place online instead of in person for 2021.

Other artists, entertainers, and thought leaders announced for the 2021 edition of SXSW Online include Emmy Award-winning host of TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Samantha Bee, Entrepreneur and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, and Award-winning design entrepreneur and founder of the creative agency, LAYER, Benjamin Hubert, among numerous others.

SXSW Online 2021 Platinum Partners are White Claw, High Grade Hemp Seed, and The Austin Chronicle. The SXSW Online 2021 Conference is powered by Kia and Audible.

Registration for SXSW Online 2021 is open at: https://www.sxsw.com/news/2021/register-for-sxsw-online-2021/