Mick Fleetwood Sells His Rights To BMG

(CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced it has acquired the Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood’s interests in the band’s recorded material.

The deal includes royalty interests in over 300 recordings which encompasses the band’s biggest hits such as Dreams’, ‘The Chain’, ‘Go Your Own Way’, and ‘Landslide’ with the exception of their first two albums.

The acquisition gives BMG a chance to participate in Fleetwood Mac’s ‘evergreen’ music, which is finding new fans through video platforms such as on TikTok, where viral videos including ‘Dreams’ generated more than 3.2 billion streams during an 8-week period in 2020. Following the release of the video, ‘Dreams’ generated 182 million streams, 126k downloads, 2.8 billion TikTok views, and sold upwards of 86k albums in the US in 2020.

Other members of Fleetwood Mac have already sold a stake in their music this year, with Lindsey Buckingham selling a stake in his rights to Hipgnosis and Stevie Nicks selling 80% of her publishing to Primary Wave.

“Mick Fleetwood is the bedrock of one of the greatest bands in rock, he has a unique talent to bring together musicians of all genres and of course he is one of rock’s greatest drummers. BMG is proud to represent his greatest work and excited about the forthcoming launch of Mick Fleetwood & Friends,” said BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch.

“This is a wonderfully inspiring marriage between two creative partners that understand all aspects of the business. Foremost, BMG understands the artistry and puts the artist first. If this partnership is any indication of my past, and now future, working relationship with BMG, it’s that they truly ‘get it’,” added Mick Fleetwood.

The sale of Mick Fleetwood’s recorded interests was brokered by his manager Carl Stubner of Shelter Music Group. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.