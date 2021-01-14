Veteran Manager Greg Thompson Joins Big Loud Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Big Loud Management announced the hire of music industry veteran Greg Thompson as President and Partner, effective immediately.

“I’ve worked closely with Big Loud in the past, and have been able to see what an incredible organization they have built,” shares Thompson. “I want to thank Seth [England], Joey [Moi], and Craig [Wiseman], for this amazing opportunity to join the family. I’m thrilled to lead a group of world-class managers and have the privilege to be on the same team as some of the greatest artists in the world.”

Prior to his new gig at Big Loud, Thompson worked at Live Nation’s Maverick Management, where he worked with managers and artists such as U2, Madonna, and Doja Cat, among others.

Earlier in his career, Thompson spent years with Capitol/EMI, where he helped to develop the careers of artists such as Katy Perry, Sam Smith and Coldplay. He also did stints at labels such as Island Def Jam, Elektra Records, and Chrysalis Records.

Following his move to Big Loud, Thompson will continue to manage his clients Philmon Lee and Ananya Birla.

“It’s hard to imagine how things could get better at Big Loud right now but adding Greg to our company is exactly that. He is a leader, mentor, and first-class executive. We are very thankful to him for coming on board when he could have chosen just about anywhere. He will be key in overseeing all of our managers and assisting with each of their respective artists, not to mention being a key resource for our partners as well.” said Big Loud Partners Seth England, Joey Moi, and Craig Wiseman in a joint statement.