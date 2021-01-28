Kris Kristofferson Quietly Retired In 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson quietly stepped of the stage and retired sometime in 2020.

News of the 84-year-old Kristofferson’s retirement came as part of a press release from Morris Higham Management, announcing that they have taken on management of Kristofferson’s estate, and the appointment of his son John to oversee the family business.

Kristofferson’s longtime publicist Tamara Saviano will continue to oversee communications and will collaborate with John to coordinate on future projects, including management of the Kristofferson indie record label KK Records.

Born Kristoffer Kristofferson in the border town of Brownsville, Texas on June 22, 1936, Kristofferson left an indelible mark on modern music. Over the course of his career, the three-time Grammy winner has recorded 30 albums and penned hits such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” and “For the Good Times,” among numerous others.

In addition to many other awards, Kristofferson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, winner of the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriter Hall of Fame and was honored with the American Veteran’s Association’s “Veteran of the Year Award” in 2002. In 2007, Kristofferson was honored with the Johnny Cash Visionary Award from Country Music Television and in 2009 BMI lauded Kristofferson with the Icon Award. He received the Frances Preston Music Industry Award from the T.J. Martell Foundation in March, 2012. In 2014, Kristofferson was honored with a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award and the PEN Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award.

“Kristofferson is the artist that every artist strives to be,” says MHM President and Partner Clint Higham. “He is an artist’s artist. If Mount Rushmore had a place for songwriters, Kris would be on it.”

“It’s been amazing to dig in to my dad’s catalog and history with this seasoned group of professionals. MHM and Tamara are experts on everything from old Nashville to the up and comers, and I can’t imagine a better partnership to bring the full depth of his songwriting to a new generation. The name has always been synonymous with songwriting as an art, and we’re excited to reintroduce his work to new and old fans alike,” John Kristofferson said. “We have many exciting projects in the works and I look forward to getting them out into the world.”